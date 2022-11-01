New Apple Arcade Games in November 2022: Battleheart Legacy+, Football Manager 2023, and More

Apple has just teased a handful of new titles which will be added to Apple Arcade’s ever-growing catalog of games during the month of November.

In a tweet posted earlier today, Apple shared the following four new games are coming to its gaming subscription service this month:

Battleheart Legacy+

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Old Man’s Journey+

SpongeBob SolitairePants

Here’s a brief rundown of each game:

Battleheart Legacy+

In Battleheart Legacy, you will explore a rich and detailed fantasy world, customize your unique hero with dozens of powerful skills and items, and do battle with hordes of enemies.

Will you become a powerful wizard, or a notorious rogue? A noble knight, or a savage barbarian? How will you forge your legacy?

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Packing the quality and finesse of the desktop classic, Football Manager 2023 Touch allows you to dictate the tempo as you enjoy the streamlined route to footballing glory.

Keep your career on the move across your Apple devices and Arcade subscription.

Old Man’s Journey+

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.

Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.

SpongeBob SolitairePants

SpongeBob has discovered solitaire and he can’t wait to share it with you and every citizen of Bikini Bottom! SolitairePants is played across a square play area. It is easy to learn but you will need to play strategically to clear every card.