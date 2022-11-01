New Apple Arcade Games in November 2022: Battleheart Legacy+, Football Manager 2023, and More

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple has just teased a handful of new titles which will be added to Apple Arcade’s ever-growing catalog of games during the month of November.

Arcade

In a tweet posted earlier today, Apple shared the following four new games are coming to its gaming subscription service this month:

  • Battleheart Legacy+
  • Football Manager 2023 Touch
  • Old Man’s Journey+
  • SpongeBob SolitairePants

Here’s a brief rundown of each game:

Battleheart Legacy+

In Battleheart Legacy, you will explore a rich and detailed fantasy world, customize your unique hero with dozens of powerful skills and items, and do battle with hordes of enemies.

Will you become a powerful wizard, or a notorious rogue? A noble knight, or a savage barbarian? How will you forge your legacy?

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Packing the quality and finesse of the desktop classic, Football Manager 2023 Touch allows you to dictate the tempo as you enjoy the streamlined route to footballing glory.

Keep your career on the move across your Apple devices and Arcade subscription.

Old Man’s Journey+

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.

Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.

SpongeBob SolitairePants

SpongeBob has discovered solitaire and he can’t wait to share it with you and every citizen of Bikini Bottom! SolitairePants is played across a square play area. It is easy to learn but you will need to play strategically to clear every card.

Other articles in the category: News

Cheaper Netflix with Ads Launches in Canada for $5.99

Netflix today launched "Basic with Ads," a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier, in Canada. The new plan costs $5.99 in Canada and gives users access to (almost) the entirety of Netflix's vast catalogue of TV shows and movies. Users who subscribe to the Basic with Ads plan will get the same "personalized viewing experience" on "a...
Nehal Malik
9 mins ago

Nomad Launches Super Slim iPhone 14 Case

Accessory maker Nomad has just announced the newest addition to its iPhone case lineup, the Super Slim iPhone 14 Case, which feels smooth and minimal in hand while offering a sleek layer of scratch protection. At just 0.6mm, the Super Slim iPhone 14 Case is Nomad’s thinnest case yet. It promises to elevate the look and feel...
Usman Qureshi
50 mins ago

Elon Musk Announces Twitter Blue with Verification for $8/month

Twitter’s “Chief Twit”, Elon Musk, has announced changes are coming to the social network’s Blue subscription service. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” said Musk just over 30 minutes ago on Tuesday. “Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.” Twitter’s current lords & peasants […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago