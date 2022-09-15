‘Transformers: Tactical Arena’ Launches on Apple Arcade

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

‘Transformers: Tactical Arena’ with Beast Wars, the game’s biggest-ever update set to release on September 16, is now available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Transformers

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Transformers: Tactical Arena is a real-time PvP strategy game featuring fan-favorite Transformers. With tomorrow’s update, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to play through two new arenas, the Beast Wars Prehistoric Earth Arena and Velocitron Arena, with five new cards.

In Beast Wars, players can maximize their team and dominate both air and ground as they pounce attack with Cheetor, target their opponent from the air with Airazor, and smash the competition with legendary transmetal gorilla, the leader of the Maximals: Optimal Optimus.

Features:

  • Battle in real time with players around the world!
  • Collect and level up your favorite Transformers!
  • Build your squad to suit your personal strategy!
  • Unlock new characters, structures, and tactical support to evolve your play style!
  • Legendary cards can be played two different ways – evolve your strategy in real-time!
  • Compete against others in 1v1 real-time matches to climb the ranks and unlock new arenas!
  • Utilize unique Prime Abilities to turn the tides of a battle!
  • Customize gameplay by choosing from music tracks and classically-themed emotes!
  • Daily and weekly challenges give rewards and help to expand your strategy!

Check out the release trailer below and share your throughs with us in the comments section.

