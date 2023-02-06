New #AppleMusic Hashflag Debuts Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ahead of this Sunday’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show, featuring Rihanna, there’s a new Twitter ‘Hashflag’ showcasing the event.

When Twitter users use the following hashtags, they’ll see a red Apple logo as seen above:

#AppleMusic

#AMHalftime

#HalftimeShow

#AppleMusicHalftime

#AppleMusicHalftimeShow

Apple periodically debuts new ‘hashflags’ on Twitter ahead of any special events. This year’s Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Leading up to Sunday, Apple Music has a bunch of Rihanna and Super Bowl Halftime Show news available for customers.