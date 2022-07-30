New Beats Fit Pro Colours Have Apparently Leaked [PICS]

Apple appears to have three new colourways in the works for the Beats Fit Pro, and for better or worse, they’re all some shade of brown (via @SteveMoser).

The new colour options will reportedly include the almost-nude “Mica,” the guess-how-it’s-pronounced “Ochre,” and the more earthy “Umber.”

Nice find on new Beats Fit Pro colors! I had to look up some of these color names.

“Ochre, or ocher in American English, is a natural clay earth pigmen”

“Umber is a natural brown earth pigment that contains iron oxide and manganese oxide.” https://t.co/eZkwJlj6YO — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 29, 2022

You can take a look at all three of the new colours in action in video assets discovered and shared on Twitter by @aaronp613:

The new colours are nowhere near as vibrant as the three new options Apple debuted for the Beats Studio Buds in April. That said, customers will still get more choices.

The video assets are pretty high-quality and do a good job of showing off the new paint jobs. Apple unveiled the Beats Fit Pro back in November of last year, but the wireless earbuds didn’t actually become available to purchase in Canada until January.

There is no official word yet from Apple on these new colours for the Beats Fit Pro or when they will launch.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its second-generation AirPods Pro sometime this year, so new colour options for the Beats Fit Pro may be the company’s way of giving the line a small refresh while it focuses primarily on its flagship audio offering.