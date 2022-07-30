New Beats Fit Pro Colours Have Apparently Leaked [PICS]

Nehal Malik
2 days ago

Apple appears to have three new colourways in the works for the Beats Fit Pro, and for better or worse, they’re all some shade of brown (via @SteveMoser).

The new colour options will reportedly include the almost-nude “Mica,” the guess-how-it’s-pronounced “Ochre,” and the more earthy “Umber.”

You can take a look at all three of the new colours in action in video assets discovered and shared on Twitter by @aaronp613:

The new colours are nowhere near as vibrant as the three new options Apple debuted for the Beats Studio Buds in April. That said, customers will still get more choices.

The video assets are pretty high-quality and do a good job of showing off the new paint jobs. Apple unveiled the Beats Fit Pro back in November of last year, but the wireless earbuds didn’t actually become available to purchase in Canada until January.

There is no official word yet from Apple on these new colours for the Beats Fit Pro or when they will launch.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its second-generation AirPods Pro sometime this year, so new colour options for the Beats Fit Pro may be the company’s way of giving the line a small refresh while it focuses primarily on its flagship audio offering.

Other articles in the category: News

New Samsung Feature Protects User Data During Phone Repairs

Samsung is launching a new data privacy feature called 'Repair Mode' to protect user data on its Galaxy devices when they are being accessed by a third party, such as during repairs — reports SamMobile. Repair Mode is designed to directly tackle concerns of data theft when users send their devices to a third-party service...
Nehal Malik
14 hours ago

iOS 16 to Bring Apple Pay to Chrome, Edge, and Other Browsers

Apple Pay will soon be supported on all third-party browsers on the iPhone (via @SteveMoser). Up until now, iPhone users could only use Apple Pay on Apple's own Safari browser. However, Apple Pay support for Chrome, Edge, and presumably all other third-party browsers was spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta, so it looks like users...
Nehal Malik
17 hours ago

Fido, Koodo, Virgin Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/20GB

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school 2022 promo plans have been revealed, targeting new customers and activations in the form of a discounted $45 plan with 20GB data. According to RFD, these plans are available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus corporate and dealer stores. They won’t be available at Best Buy, The Mobile Shop,...
Gary Ng
17 hours ago