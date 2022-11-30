New Apple Arcade Games in December 2022: Dead Cells+, JellyCar Worlds, and More

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Apple has just teased a handful of new titles which will be added to Apple Arcade’s ever-growing catalog of games during the month of December.

Apple arcade

In a tweet posted earlier today, Apple shared the following three new games are coming to its gaming subscription service this month:

  • Dead Cells+ by MotionTwin
  • JellyCar Worlds by Walaber
  • My Little Pony: Mane Merge by Gameloft

Here’s a brief rundown of each game:

JellyCar Worlds

The classic driving platforming game is back. After over 10 years, finally, a new modern JellyCar game is here.

Your car is made of Jelly. So is the world. Utilize this and your various abilities (Grow, Balloon, Sticky Tires, Rocket, and more) to navigate the levels and find the exit. Journey through multiple worlds, each with its own theme and gameplay mechanics.

My Little Pony: Mane Merge

Go on an adventure with your pony pals and explore Equestria as nopony has seen it before.

Make your mark and inspire hope across the lands. Clear up the mysterious vines, heal jittery critters, and restore your surroundings by fulfilling everyponies’ Wishes.

Merge various items like Sunny Starscout’s signature Smoothies and delicious desserts, and Izzy Moonbow’s glittery craft supplies to complete Wishes.

Dead Cells+

Dead Cells+ is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island.

