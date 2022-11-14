Old Man’s Journey+ Coming to Apple Arcade
Prepare to journey through the peaks and pitfalls of life in a powerful and emotional adventure as Old Man’s Journey+ is arriving on Apple Arcade.
Old Man’s Journey+ is a soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.
Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle-solving.
Find yourself transported to a vibrant and wishful world as you immerse yourself in meditatively delightful gameplay and inquisitive, quiet puzzle-solving. Explore life’s complexities through the old man’s eyes as you experience his heartache, regret, and hope.
Features:
- A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery
- Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations
- Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles
- Unique landscape-shaping mechanic
- A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape
- Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC
Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the game is available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a low monthly subscription of $5.99 with a one-month free trial.