Old Man’s Journey+ Coming to Apple Arcade

Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

Prepare to journey through the peaks and pitfalls of life in a powerful and emotional adventure as Old Man’s Journey+ is arriving on Apple Arcade.

Icon

Old Man’s Journey+ is a soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans.

Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle-solving.

Find yourself transported to a vibrant and wishful world as you immerse yourself in meditatively delightful gameplay and inquisitive, quiet puzzle-solving. Explore life’s complexities through the old man’s eyes as you experience his heartache, regret, and hope.

Screens

Features:

  • A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery
  • Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations
  • Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles
  • Unique landscape-shaping mechanic
  • A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape
  • Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the game is available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a low monthly subscription of $5.99 with a one-month free trial.

