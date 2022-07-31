New Samsung Feature Protects User Data During Phone Repairs

Nehal Malik
14 hours ago

Samsung is launching a new data privacy feature called ‘Repair Mode’ to protect user data on its Galaxy devices when they are being accessed by a third party, such as during repairs — reports SamMobile.

Repair Mode is designed to directly tackle concerns of data theft when users send their devices to a third-party service provider for repairs. The feature will be available in Settings Battery and Device Care, and it will require a reboot to take effect.

Once activated, Repair Mode makes it so your personal data, including photos, videos, messages, and accounts, cannot be accessed. At the same time, whoever uses the device will only be able to access default apps.

To exit Repair Mode and access their data, a user will need to disable it, reboot their device, and authenticate via their password or fingerprint.

Samsung’s Repair Mode is coming via an OTA update to Galaxy S21 series phones in South Korea, with plans to expand to other models and regions in the future. The company did not say exactly when the feature will be available in Canada or other regions.

Interestingly, Samsung’s current flagship lineup — the S22 series — isn’t the first to get Repair Mode. Samsung is currently gearing up to unveil its latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, and more at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

