New Trademark Filing Regarding Apple AR/VR Headset Have Been Discovered

New trademarks pointing to Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset have been discovered. These new findings may point to the company finally preparing itself to publically discuss the new innovations and headset.

The filings were first reported by Bloomberg (via MacRumors). Under shell companies under Apple, the following trademarks were filed in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, and Uruguay: “Reality Processor,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality One.” These could be alluding to possible marketing terms and technicals of the headset itself.

Although Apple’s AR/VR headset has long been reported, the company has not officially confirmed its existence nor any of its specs. Therefore, much of what’s been said has been unearthed through various reports and sources. For instance, it’s said that Apple’s headset will be utilizing an operating software referred to as realityOS. Given how common the term “Reality” is being used, it’s quite possible Apple may call the headset Apple Reality or AR as an abbreviation.

It’s been reported that Apple may be prepping itself for an early 2023 launch for its headset. Its mass production phase may kick off during Q4 2022 in order to meet demand. However, many expect the first-generation headset to cost a pretty penny. According to reports, the headset may cost around $3,000 USD (around $3,900 CAD). Additionally, the headset is expected to feature two 4K micro OLED displays, supplied by Sony and LG Display, 3D sensing modules from LG Innotek, a mid-to-low camera, eye tracking, and hand gesture controls. Plus, the headset may support a similar processor to the M1, which judging by the above trademark, could be the Reality Processor.

Based on what’s been discussed, this is only Apple’s first step into the AR/VR space. Following the launch of its mixed reality headset, the company is said to be launching a pair of AR glasses in 2024. However, details on this device are once again relatively unknown at this current time.