New WhatsApp Feature Makes it Easier to Message Yourself

WhatsApp has finally introduced a new feature that makes it easier to message yourself, by allowing you to send notes, reminders, and shopping lists to yourself for easy access (via TechCrunch).

The feature called ‘Message Yourself’ is set to reach all iPhone and Android users in the coming weeks. The feature was previously being tested by select beta users, and now, it is being rolled out globally.

Message Yourself lets users see their contact at the top of the contacts list on WhatsApp when they create a new chat.

Tapping that contact will take them to the chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves.

Users can also pin their self-chat messages to the top of the conversation list if they don’t want to search for them in their extensive chat lists.

“WhatsApp rival Signal has a feature named Note to Self that addresses the same use case — it lets you create messages for personal use. However, unlike WhatsApp’s newly launched feature that is accessible from the top of the contact list on the app, Signal doesn’t suggest your own profile at the top of the recipient list.”

Encrypted messaging service Telegram also offers a similar feature called Saved Messages that lets users bookmark any important messages as well as save their notes and reminders for easy access.