WhatsApp Launches New ‘Communities’ Group Chat

Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced it was testing a new Communities group chat feature and today, the feature has finally gone live, which changes how people connect in the groups that matter to them.

313116637 1523305541445727 2999219407588943638 n

Communities such as neighborhoods, parents at school, or workplaces can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp.

“We’ve been working with over 50 organizations in 15 countries to build Communities to meet their needs. We’re excited that the feedback we’ve heard so far is these new tools are helping groups like these better organize and achieve their goals. There’s a lot more we plan to build and we’ll keep adding features over the coming months”

To get started, tap on the new Communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.

313250604 642542813977136 6514200310129585167 n

The messaging service is also releasing three more features today i.e. the ability to create in-chat polls, 32-person video calling, and groups with up to 1024 users.

Just like emoji reactions, larger file sharing, and admin delete, these features can be used in any group.

WhatsApp says it is starting to roll out the new Communities feature globally today and it will be available to everyone over the next few months.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone Co-Creator Tony Fadell Joins Arm

Tony Fadell, the former SVP of Apple's iPod division and the co-creator of the iPhone, has joined Arm's Board of directors, bringing decades of experience with the Arm architecture and ecosystem to his role. Credited as being the “father of the iPod,” Fadell went on to co-found Nest Labs after leaving Apple, a smart home...
Usman Qureshi
40 mins ago

New Samsung Ad Mocks iPhone Users [VIDEO]

Continuing its age-old tradition of mocking Apple, Samsung has released a new Galaxy smartphones ad that tells iPhone users to come over to its Android phones. The ad titled "On the Fence” is focused on highlighting how Apple always makes iPhone users wait for new and useful features that are already available on Samsung's smartphones....
Usman Qureshi
51 mins ago

How to Use Stage Manager on Mac [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, detailing how you can use the new 'Stage Manager’ feature on your Mac to keep the app you’re working with front and center, and your desktop clutter-free. Stage Manager is a new macOS Ventura feature that Apple introduced for the first time during...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago