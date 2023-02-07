NFL and DAZN Extend Streaming Partnership in Canada

The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group announced on Tuesday to extend their partnership in Canada and globally, with a new 10-year deal that begins with the 2023 season.

With NFL Game Pass International, football fans outside the USA will be able to watch every NFL game through the regular season, postseason and the final big dance, the Super Bowl.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in an issued statement. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev in a statement. “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL.”

DAZN and the NFL will offer streaming of this year’s Super Bowl again, available on the web, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles through its DAZN app.

Cable TV broadcasting rights in Canada for the NFL are still held by Bell Media, with both parties last year signing a long-term agreement.

