Nintendo to Increase Switch Production Starting in April to Keep up With Demand

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Nintendo is reported to be planning to ramp up Switch production, starting in the next fiscal year. In April 2023, Nintendo will supposedly be increasing production in order to meet the current demand and increased needs of the market this spring.

Nintendo’s increased production slate is said to run during its financial year 2023/2024, according to Bloomberg. Sources tell that outlet that the company has reached out to supply and assembly partners with its plans of production throughout the year.

The report goes on to state that the increase in production is partially a result of the supply chain hurdles subsiding. Throughout the pandemic, Nintendo’s ability to keep up with demand has been affected due to shortages. Now, Nintendo foresees a landscape in which supplier output may keep up with market demands.

Additionally, Nintendo is bracing for what should be a popular season ahead. With the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom slated for May 12, Nintendo expects a substantial increase in sales. Additionally, Pikmin 4 is due to release this year as well and will likely draw new sales as well.

If the sources are accurate and Nintendo is full steam ahead on Switch production, the goalpost in seeing a new piece of hardware may be even further away. The Nintendo Switch will be celebrating its seventh year on the market on March 3rd. Many would have believed that Nintendo would be transitioning over to a follow-up piece of hardware in the Switch ecosystem or a brand-new platform.

It wasn’t too long ago that Digital Foundry reported Nintendo cancelled its mid-generation “Switch Pro.” This certainly aligns with the notion that Nintendo will likely focus on the production of its most recent console iteration, the Switch (OLED Model). As of September 30, 2022, Nintendo has seen 114.3 million units sold for the Switch. This makes it the third-best-selling piece of Nintendo hardware behind the Nintendo DS with 154 million units and the Game Boy’s 118 million.

