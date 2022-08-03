Nintendo Shares More Details for Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet

Usman Qureshi
9 hours ago

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have today revealed more details for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, launching on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Scarlet Logo

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Trainers will explore the spacious and varied lands of the Paldea region.

Throughout the Paldea region, Trainers can join up to three other players for Tera Raid Battles to take on various Terastallized wild Pokémon.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, players can trade and battle with Trainers all over the world by using a feature called the Poké Portal.

  • Trading: In the Poké Portal, a Link Trade lets players trade with a specific person. With a Surprise Trade, after choosing a Pokémon to trade, players will be able to trade with a random Trainer somewhere in the world.
  • Battling: In the Link Battle option in the Poké Portal, players will be able to have Pokémon battles with other Pokémon Trainers.

Additionally, with the new Union Circle feature added to the Poké Portal, a player, and up to three friends can adventure together in the same space.

People of the Paldea Region

  • Clavell: He acts as the director of the academy and will teach the player many things about their school.
  • Jacq: Mr. Jacq is very knowledgeable about Pokémon biology and is the developer of the Pokédex app for the Rotom Phone. He’ll also be the player’s homeroom teacher.
  • Arven: Arven is an upperclassman at the academy. He’s good at cooking and is researching healthy recipes that can help Pokémon feel better.
  • Penny: Penny has a bit of a shy personality, and for some reason, she doesn’t seem to come to the academy very often.
  • Grusha: Grusha used to be a professional snowboarder, but he is now the Gym Leader of the Glaseado Gym full time. He is an Ice-type specialist who has Cetitan as his partner.

Check out today’s Pokémon Presents presentation below for more details.

