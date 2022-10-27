Nomad Introduces New Transparent 30W USB-C Power Adapter

The folks over at Nomad have just introduced a new transparent 30W USB-C Power Adapter, which provides 10W more power than the 20W USB-C Power Adapter without any increase in size.

Constructed with a transparent black body, the new 30W USB-C Power Adapter is as stylish as it is powerful. The limited-edition charger offers you a glimpse into the GaN technology that powers your devices through its frosted transparent body.

With a powerful 30W output, you can charge your devices quickly and efficiently. Now spend less time waiting for your devices to charge and more time out on the go.

Key features of the Nomad Transparent 30W USB-C Power Adapter include the following:

Limited Edition Transparent Body

30W Power Output

Powered by GaN

USB-C PD

Compact Size

Can charge MacBook Air

The new Nomad Transparent 30W USB-C is available to order now for US $29.95.