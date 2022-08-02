Nomad Launches Limited-Edition Base One, Base One Max in Gold

The folks over at Nomad are launching their first-ever limited edition run of Base One and Base One Max MFi MagSafe chargers in Gold colour.

Designed with official MagSafe technology, Base One ($99.95) delivers wireless charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space.

Meanwhile, Base One Max ($149.95) also features an integrated Apple Watch charger with a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch while using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

“Inspired by the sandy beaches of Santa Barbara, and with months of careful iteration the product team have created something that is truly beautiful,” says Nomad about the new Gold colour.

Below are some of the highlights of Nomad’s Base One Max:

MFi Certified

15W MagSafe

Soft touch Apple Watch charging base

Weight: 900 grams (two pounds)

USB-C

Nylon braided cable included

Nomad is also offering customers a 15% discount for the first 48 hours. No code needed.