Original 2007 iPhone in Sealed Box Expected to Top $48,000 CAD in Auction

According to New Orleans-based LCG Auctions, a rare factory-sealed Apple iPhone from 2007 is expected to top records.

Apple’s first iPhone launched on June 29, 2007 and cost $599 USD with 8GB of storage, in what has been one of the most influential products ever made. According to LCG Auctions, a similar sealed original iPhone sold for over $35,000 USD this summer (about $48,063 CAD).

“We expect the bidding for this item to be fervent this weekend as a large group of avid and sophisticated collectors vie to own this rare piece of American history,” said Mark Montero, Founder of LCG Auctions, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “A first edition iPhone from 2007 still preserved in its original packaging and in mint condition is a museum-quality piece. The combination of cultural relevance and rarity make it an extremely desirable piece both from a collector and investor perspective.”

The iPhone is one of the breakthroughs from Apple and its late co-founder Steve Jobs. The on-stage demo left the tech audience in awe as a full web browser and revolutionary touch interface at the time was shown in real-time.

“This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated,” explains the auction description.

Currently, the starting bid for this sealed OG iPhone was at $2,500 USD and it is at $8,633 USD as of writing.