PayByPhone Parking App Now Supports TransLink Park and Ride Lots

Mobile parking app PayByPhone now supports all nine TransLink Park and Ride lots in Metro Vancouver, in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

According to PayByPhone—a subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG—the 5,500 parking spaces across parking lots along TransLink line servicing buses, the SkyTrain, and the West Coast Express can now be paid for using PayByPhone.

The PayByPhone app supports Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. There’s also an app for Apple Watch to pay from your watch.

Drivers can pay for parking spots in three steps. Notifications of parking expiry can be sent from the app and via text message. It’s possible to pay for a spot without registering for the app by calling in by phone to pay.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering exclusively with TransLink to offer our services here in Vancouver, BC, the home of PayByPhone,” says Carmen Donnell, PayByPhone’s Managing Director, North America, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “As more people seek out public transit to commute, the convenience of leaving their vehicles parked in designated Park and Ride lots, with the ability to pay for parking time remotely, encourages transit commuting.”

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to improve the customer experience and make using transit easier,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, in a statement. “We’re pleased to be able to partner with Vancouver-based PayByPhone to provide our customers with more convenient and accessible payment options at our Park and Ride locations.”

PayByPhone says it is the “highest rated parking app in the world”, and has helped 43 million motorists pay for their parking.

Download links: