Philips Hue Reveals New Lineup Including Lightguide Bulbs, Gradient Lightstrips for PC, and More

Philips Hue has revealed a new lineup of LED smart lights for your home. The lineup includes the introduction of a premium bulb dubbed the Lightguide and other HomeKit-enabled lighting accessories.

Philips Hue’s latest lighting innovation comes in the form of the Lightguide. The new lights come in a variety of shapes such as a large globe, ellipse, and triangular. Each can be used in a single lighting source. The glass bulb contains an inner lighting source. Philips Hue describes the Lightguide as a “striking and contemporary design, combining eye-catching modern style with the smart light functionality of Philips Hue.” Of course, Lightguide supports the standard white light or 16 million colour combinations that are standard across many Philips Hue products.

Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs will be available in Q4 2022. The lights are listed as $74.99 – $89.99 USD (roughly $98.99 – $118.99 CAD), making them one of the brand’s most expensive single bulbs. Additionally, the company will be selling a unique pendant cord in black or white later this year as well for $49.99 USD (roughly $65.99 CAD).

Additionally, the company announced its White Ambiant filament candle bulb. This light now supports and offers “warm-to-cool white light” with 1,000’s shades of white light. These lights will be available later this month on September 13th for $44.99 USD (approximately $59.99 CAD). Additionally, a 2-pack is listed for $64.99 USD ($85.99 CAD).

Moreover, the company is adding a gradient lightstrip designed for a PC monitor to its catalogue. The new lightstrip supports 24/27-inch and 32/34-inch sizes for single monitor setups. Additionally, Philips Hue is launching a longer strip for three display setups ranging from 24 to 27-inch PC monitors. These will also be available on September 13th for $169.99 USD (approximately $222.99 CAD).

Finally, a new slim downlight is being introduced. Philips Hue is positioning the lights as one that can more easily fit into a home where other lights cannot. “Enjoying colourful smart light in more challenging areas of the home just got easier with the new Philips Hue slim downlight.” The light offers a slim, canless design that is easy to install on the ceiling and does not require much headroom, making it perfect for low ceilings. The slim downlights are available now for $69.99 USD (around $92.99 CAD).

On top of new lights, Philips Hue is also introducing ‘Mimic’ feature to the Philips Hue app. When active, Philips Hue’s lights will make it appear as though someone is home when all members of the household are away. The automated feature will systematically turn lights on and off, making it appear as though someone is home.

These new lights and features can also be integrated into Apple’s HomeKit. More information can be found on the company’s website.