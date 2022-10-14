iPhone 14 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Camera Comparison [VIDEO]

Earlier today, we shared a video comparing performance benchmarks of Google’s recently launched flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, against the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple, and now, we have another Pixel 7 Pro comparison to share.

YouTuber Tyler Stalman has shared a new video comparing the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro flagship devices.

Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the company’s second-generation in-house processor, Google Tensor G2, which brings a marked performance uplift over last year’s phones and enables advanced AI and camera features on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Thanks to Tensor G2, Pixel 7 delivers “magically helpful experiences” like Magic Eraser for images and transcription for audio messages, claims Google.

The Pixel 7 Pro features an upgraded 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens that will feature 5x optical zoom. Pixel 7 Pro’s “pro-level zoom” also makes for the “highest quality zoom on a Pixel ever.”

As to how well it fares against the industry-leading optics of the iPhone 14 Pro, check out the following video to find out and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.