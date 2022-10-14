iPhone 14 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Camera Comparison [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

Earlier today, we shared a video comparing performance benchmarks of Google’s recently launched flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, against the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple, and now, we have another Pixel 7 Pro comparison to share.

Iphone vs pixel

YouTuber Tyler Stalman has shared a new video comparing the cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro flagship devices.

Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the company’s second-generation in-house processor, Google Tensor G2, which brings a marked performance uplift over last year’s phones and enables advanced AI and camera features on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Thanks to Tensor G2, Pixel 7 delivers “magically helpful experiences” like Magic Eraser for images and transcription for audio messages, claims Google.

The Pixel 7 Pro features an upgraded 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP telephoto lens that will feature 5x optical zoom. Pixel 7 Pro’s “pro-level zoom” also makes for the “highest quality zoom on a Pixel ever.”

As to how well it fares against the industry-leading optics of the iPhone 14 Pro, check out the following video to find out and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Other articles in the category: News

iPhone 14 Plus vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Comparison and Benchmarks [VIDEO]

In a recently published video, Youtuber Max Tech compared Google's recently launched flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro, against the iPhone 14 Plus from Apple. The YouTuber determined the matchup based on price point, given both devices start at $899 USD. In Canada, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,179.00 CAD while the iPhone 14...
Nehal Malik
47 mins ago

Popular Transit App ‘Rocketman’ Shutting Down in November

Popular transit app, Rocketman, announced this week it will be shutting down its services and app on November 17, 2022. “Since 2019, the Rocketman team has worked hard to provide commuters peace of mind. We’ve built a strong community of Canadians going from A to B and are incredibly proud of the value we’ve delivered,” […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Apple Fined Again in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

The Sao Paulo state court in Brazil fined Apple a whopping 100 million reais ($19 million USD or $26.33 million CAD) on Thursday for not selling new iPhones in the country without charging adapters in the box — reports Reuters. Sao Paulo's state court ruled against Apple in a lawsuit filed by the association of borrowers,...
Nehal Malik
3 hours ago