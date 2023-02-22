PlayStation VR2 Now Available in Canada

PlayStation VR2 has officially launched today. Players in Canada and in worldwide markets can now pick up their own headsets and begin jumping into a wide variety of next-gen VR titles.

PSVR2 is Sony’s latest venture into the VR department. Following the widely successful debut of PSVR, the company aimed to deliver an iterative, yet noticeably upgraded headset. PSVR2 offers 2000 x 2040 HDR display resolutions per lens with eye-tracking, built-in haptics, 120Hz support and 3D audio. Additionally, the latest headset offers updated peripherals in the form of the new hand-tracking Sense controllers.

At launch, PlayStation is supporting more than 40 games within PSVR2’s “launch window.” This means that if you preordered your and the headset arrives today, you’ll have access to games like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Rez Infinite, Tetris Effect: Connected, Job Simulator, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Additionally, there are a few tentpole titles receiving built-in VR modes. This includes Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.

iPhone in Canada has gone hands-on with the headset. In our review, we believe PSVR 2 offers a fantastic upgrade in its fidelity and ease of use. However, the headset will ultimately only succeed through its catalogue of games.

PSVR2 does come with a hefty price tag in Canada. A standalone headset is available for $749.99. However, an even more premium bundle is available for $819.99 and includes Horizon Call of the Mountain, the premier launch title for the headset. In Canada, headsets can be purchased via Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.