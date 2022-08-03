Plex Media Server Gets Native Apple Silicon Support

Plex has just released the new version of its Plex Media Server as a universal build for Macs, bringing native support and full optimization for Apple Silicon Macs (via MacGeneration).
The release was announced over 2 weeks back by a Plex employee in a forum thread.
“The universal build is now in beta as of 1.28.0. If you are on the PMS beta program, you will automatically get the universal build starting with this version. All users will get this once it goes public,” he wrote.
According to the developers, Apple silicon Mac users can expect improved transcoding speeds. The code will also be more stable and efficient on the CPU.
Since the introduction of the Apple M1 chip for macOS, users have asked for Plex Media Server to natively support “Apple Silicon”. The existing Mac server versions run just fine under Rosetta2, but native is always better, right? Well, here it is!!!
Auto-update does not work in the latest build, based on the release notes. You can grab the latest version of Plex Media Server for Mac using the link below.
Download PMS Universal macOS binary 1.27.2.5929
Other articles in the category: News
Consumers Now Spend 4-5 Hours Per Day in Apps Says Report
App intelligence firm data.ai, formerly App Annie, has released some new data today, revealing consumers in 13 global markets are now spending four to five hours per day in apps (via TechCrunch). According to data.ai's report, while the daily time spent in apps varies by country, users in the following markets are spending more than...
Nintendo Shares More Details for Pokémon Scarlet, Pokémon Violet
The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have today revealed more details for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, launching on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch. In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Trainers will explore the spacious and varied lands of the Paldea region. Throughout the Paldea region, Trainers can join up to three other players...
FIFA Mobile Introduces ‘Manager Mode’ [VIDEO]
EA has just introduced a new 'Manager Mode' in FIFA Mobile for iOS and Android, that puts you in charge with dozens of different tactical levers at your disposal. Manager Mode is a full autoplay mode where you can cue up multiple matches. You can select from different filters like Daily Match Rewards, Points, and Division....