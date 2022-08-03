Plex Media Server Gets Native Apple Silicon Support

Plex has just released the new version of its Plex Media Server as a universal build for Macs, bringing native support and full optimization for Apple Silicon Macs (via MacGeneration).

The release was announced over 2 weeks back by a Plex employee in a forum thread.

“The universal build is now in beta as of 1.28.0. If you are on the PMS beta program, you will automatically get the universal build starting with this version. All users will get this once it goes public,” he wrote.

According to the developers, Apple silicon Mac users can expect improved transcoding speeds. The code will also be more stable and efficient on the CPU.

Since the introduction of the Apple M1 chip for macOS, users have asked for Plex Media Server to natively support “Apple Silicon”. The existing Mac server versions run just fine under Rosetta2, but native is always better, right? Well, here it is!!!

Auto-update does not work in the latest build, based on the release notes. You can grab the latest version of Plex Media Server for Mac using the link below.

Download PMS Universal macOS binary 1.27.2.5929