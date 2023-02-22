New Uber App Released for iPhone

Uber has just released a redesigned version of its iOS app, offering a simpler more personalized user experience for its customers (via TechCrunch).

The new Uber iPhone app allows users to more easily access saved locations and ever lets users track a ride’s progress on their lock screen.

According to Jen You, the head of product for rides at Uber, the company wants to make the user experience effortless and more intuitive with the updated app.

Uber wants its customers to see the app as the “one-stop-shop for going anywhere and getting anything,” he said.

“The redesigned Uber app has increased awareness and consideration to a wider array of products, which has driven growth to several lines of business,” You added.

“This redesign leans into our platform strategy by expanding the breadth and relevance of products that Uber customers can engage with every time they open the app, especially Uber One members who use more of our products more often and will now have easier access to all the offerings in their city.”

Some of the highlights of the redesigned Uber iPhone app include:

Simpler homescreen

New “Services” tab at the bottom of the screen

Personalized “Where to?” recommendations

Updates to live tracking

Dynamic Island support for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users

The new Uber app will be rolled out today to “tens of millions” of customers in 1,200 cities around the world.