Uber Canada Introduces New Audio Recording Safety Feature

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Uber Canada has just introduced a new in-app Audio Recording safety feature, which will enable riders and drivers to record audio during a trip.

Uber

Uber drivers and riders across the country can now securely record audio during trips in case there is an on-trip incident.

Riders and drivers can set up the feature in the Safety Toolkit in the app. Here’s how you can use it on every trip:

  1. After the trip has started, tap the blue shield on the map to access the Safety Toolkit.
  2. Select Audio Recording.
  3. Allow microphone permissions.
  4. Tap Start to begin recording.
  5. For future trips when the rider would like to record audio, the rider will just need to go into their Safety Toolkit and tap Start to begin recording.

Unless ended manually by the user during the trip, the recording will automatically stop shortly after the trip is completed.

“We are thrilled to launch this important safety feature across Canada,” said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Uber Canada Mobility.

Uber hopes this audio recording feature “will help give riders and drivers peace of mind by encouraging comfortable and positive interactions while on trips.”

Uber audio

To protect privacy, once an audio recording is completed, the audio file is encrypted and stored directly on the rider’s or driver’s device.

No one will be able to listen to the recording, including Uber, unless a safety incident is reported.

If a safety incident is reported through the app, the user will be able to attach the audio file to the report and share it with our specialized safety support team.

Originally launched in Latin America in 2019, the feature was rolled out as a pilot in Calgary in November 2022. You can learn more about how it works at this link.

Other articles in the category: News

Snapchat Debuts Ray Tracing Technology with Tiffany & Co. Lens

Snapchat has today announced the launch of its latest Ray Tracing AR technology which is now available in Lens Studio to developers worldwide. Ray Tracing is a technical capability that enhances the realism of augmented reality experiences by reflecting light on digital objects. The technology will allow Lenses that feature AR diamond jewelry, clothing, and...
Usman Qureshi
17 mins ago

Sonos Announces Black Colourway for Sonance Outdoor Speakers

Sonos announced on Wednesday its Sonance Outdoor Speakers will soon launch in a new black colourway, instead of just white. The company told iPhone in Canada the new black colour will offer installers and customers “more ways to design the perfect outdoor listening space for homes and businesses.” The Outdoor Speakers by Sonos and Sonance […]
Gary Ng
54 mins ago

BMO Waives Debit Fees for Transit Rides Across Canada

BMO announced on Wednesday it is waiving debit transaction fees at all transit authorities across the country, for both retail and commercial customers. Depending on your bank account, there are typically limits on free debit transactions. Now, BMO says any transit authority terminal in Canada will no longer be added to debit transaction count limits. […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago