Refurbished Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) with New Siri Remote Now from $139

IIC Deals
30 mins ago

refurbished apple tv 4k 2021

Apple debuted an updated Apple TV 4K this year with a smaller design, a new processor, double the storage and USB-C charging for the Siri Remote. The higher storage option of 128GB also supports next-gen Thread mesh networking for smart devices.

While Apple also debuted slightly cheaper prices for its newest 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K, the price drops have also recently been applied to refurbished units of the predecessor from April 2021.

The refurbished 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) is available for purchase on Apple.ca at the following prices right now:

The price drop for these refurbished Apple TV 4K (2nd gen) units happened in late October.

Unless you’re downloading a tonne of apps and games, a 32GB Apple TV 4K should be fine for the casual user. The best addition is the revamped Siri Remote with its improved trackpad and buttons and overall better design versus the first generation.

Toss in an LG OLED TV with your Apple TV 4K, plus a set of AirPods Max with Spatial Audio (currently on sale for $150 off) and you’re set for one heckuva home theatre at night.

Click here to jump on these refurbished Apple TV (2nd gen) units while they are still available. They are literally good as new with a full one-year warranty and the standard return policy.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Sonos Holiday Deals: Save 25% Off Refurbished Soundbars and Speakers

If you missed out on Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s still time to save on soundbars and speakers from the company. Sonos has restocked refurbished Arc SL and Beam soundbars, along with its One SL speaker, offering a 25% discount on its Offers page. Check out the following prices below for these […]
IIC Deals
2 hours ago
planhub

Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 30

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get iPhone 14 […]
IIC Deals
23 hours ago

Spotify Promo Offers 3 Months of Premium for Free

Spotify is offering up 3 months of its Premium service for $0.00 per month in Canada right now. “Enjoy ad-free music listening, offline playback, and more. Cancel anytime,” says Spotify. The Premium 3-month freebie is for the Individual plan only and after the free period, you will be charged $9.99 CAD/month. Spotify says it is […]
IIC Deals
2 days ago