You Can Now Buy Apple TV 4K (2022) in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple has launched retail sales of its new Apple TV 4K in Canada today, with in-store pick up available at its retail locations and other partners.

This new Apple TV 4K comes with a slightly smaller design, gets a processor upgrade to A15 Bionic, double the storage and also a lower starting price. Also new is USB-C charging for the Siri Remote.

There are two options available:

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement last month. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

You can click here to buy the new Apple TV 4K from Amazon.ca–it delivers by tomorrow (6 days faster than Apple.ca).

