Roku-Branded Televisions are Coming: Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Roku 2023

Roku announced it will soon launch Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs, its first Roku-branded HD and 4K televisions designed and made by the company.

There will be 11 Roku-branded TVs from 24” to 75” screen sizes, with HD versions including Roku Voice Remotes. The Roku Plus Series TVs will include Roku Voice Remote Pros.

The all-new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar will offer a wireless audio experience with easy setup for customers.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku, in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Roku today also announced a new premium OLED TV reference design, available now for its Roku TV partners.

According to Roku, Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, plus its new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. We’ll update this story soon about Canadian availability.

