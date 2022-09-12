S8 Chip in Apple Watch Series 8 Features Same CPU as S6, S7

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

As noted by MacRumors, the CPU within Apple’s latest S8 chip carries the same T8301 identifier as the CPU in the S6 and S7 chips that debuted in the Apple Watch Series 6 and 7.

Apple watch

Introduced by Apple in the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, the S8 SiP features the same 32GB of storage and dual-core CPUs as the older S6 and S7 chips.

It must, however, be kept in mind that Apple may have made slight changes to some other parts of the chip to accommodate new components such as the Apple Watch Series 8 ‘s new accelerometer and gyroscope.

When Apple debuted the S6 in the Apple Watch Series 6, it claimed that the chip allowed apps to launch 20% faster. This is also why Apple has only compared its S-series chips in recent years, including the S8, to the S5 chip or earlier.

“One explanation for Apple not advancing the CPU technology in its S-series chips is potential that advancements from using the cores in the A14 chip and TSMC’s 5nm or 4nm processes would primarily yield performance improvements, which are no longer essential for the Apple Watch.

Waiting for TSMC’s 3nm process, which is set to enter mass production toward the end of this year, could yield more meaningful efficiency improvements.”

The S6, S7, and S8 are based on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11 lineup and are manufactured using TSMC’s 7nm process.

