Samsung Introduces ‘Message Guard’ for Galaxy Devices

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Samsung has announced a new security feature for Galaxy devices called ‘Samsung Message Guard,’ which offers protection across third-party messaging apps.

Samsung Message Guard

The feature works like an advanced “sandbox,” or a kind of virtual quarantine. When an image file arrives, it is trapped and isolated from the rest of the device.

Samsung Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment to ensure it cannot infect the rest of your device.

It runs silently and largely invisibly in the background and does not need to be activated by the user. This keeps users protected from zero-click exploits without lifting a finger.

Samsung Message Guard is just the latest forward-looking security solution from Samsung. Separately, Samsung Galaxy devices already provide industry-leading security and privacy protections in other areas, thanks to the award-winning Samsung Knox.

This provides end-to-end protection across every layer of hardware and software, as well as real-time threat detection.

Samsung Message Guard is already available on all Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices.

It will be rolled out to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets via a software update at a later date.

