Here’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Canadian Pricing and for Galaxy Book3

Samsung today launched its new Galaxy S23 Series smartphones and Galaxy Book3 premium laptops, with both lineups of devices available to pre-order today.
Below you can find Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Canadian pricing and availability:
- Pre-order date: February 1, 2023
- Launch date: February 17, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, major carrier and retail partners
- Colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender; Lime (S23, S23+), Graphite (S23, S23+), Red (S23 Ultra), Sky Blue (S23 Ultra)
Galaxy S23 MSRP
- 128GB model: $1,099.99 CAD
- 256GB model: $1,179.99 CAD
Galaxy S23+ MSRP:
- 256GB model: $1,399.99 CAD
- 512GB model: $1,559.99 CAD
Galaxy S23 Ultra MSRP
- 256GB model: $1,649.99 CAD
- 512GB model: $1,889.99 CAD
Samsung says the new Galaxy Book3 Series in colour graphite “uses a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel – ensuring an enhanced user experience while preserving its light, sleek and flat design.”
Check out the Galaxy Book3 Series Canadian pricing and availability below:
Galaxy Book3 Ultra (16-inch)
- Pre-order date: February 14, 2023
- Launch date: February 22, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners
- Pricing: 16GB | 1TB Model: $3,269 CAD
- 16GB | 512GB Model: $2,999 CAD
Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16-inch)
- Pre-order date: February 1, 2023
- Launch date: February 17, 2023
- 16GB | 1TB Model: $2,499 CAD
- 16GB | 512GB Model: $2,199 CAD
Galaxy Book3 360 (13.3-inch)
- Pre-order date: February 1, 2023
- Launch date: March 23, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners
- 16GB | 512GB Model: $1,899 CAD
- 8 GB | 256G Model: $1,499 CAD
Other articles in the category: News
Netflix Explains Password Sharing Rules for the First Time
Netflix has made good on its warning of an impending crackdown on account password sharing in early 2023, explaining its new rules in a Help Center article (via The Streamable). According to Netflix's estimates, more than 100 million users across the globe use another person's Netflix account to access the service. Netflix hopes that implementing...
Google Testing ChatGPT-Like ‘Apprentice Bard’ Chatbot
Citing unnamed sources and internal documents, CNBC is reporting that Google is testing new AI-powered chat products to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google is said to be testing a ChatGPT-like chatbot called 'Apprentice Bard,’ which uses the company's LaMDA technology. The said chatbot is being tested by Google employees, who ask the bot questions and receive...
Microsoft Bing to Soon Incorporate Enhanced ChatGPT
According to a report by Semafor, Microsoft's Bing search engine will incorporate a faster, richer version of ChatGPT called 'GPT-4' into its product in the coming weeks. Citing people familiar with the matter, the source says the latest update of ChatGPT software responds much faster than the current version. The sources also say that GPT-4 offers replies...