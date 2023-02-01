Here’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Canadian Pricing and for Galaxy Book3

Samsung today launched its new Galaxy S23 Series smartphones and Galaxy Book3 premium laptops, with both lineups of devices available to pre-order today.

Below you can find Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Canadian pricing and availability:

Pre-order date : February 1, 2023

: February 1, 2023 Launch date : February 17, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, major carrier and retail partners

: February 17, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, major carrier and retail partners Colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender; Lime (S23, S23+), Graphite (S23, S23+), Red (S23 Ultra), Sky Blue (S23 Ultra)

Galaxy S23 MSRP

128GB model: $1,099.99 CAD

256GB model: $1,179.99 CAD

Galaxy S23+ MSRP:

256GB model: $1,399.99 CAD

512GB model: $1,559.99 CAD

Galaxy S23 Ultra MSRP

256GB model: $1,649.99 CAD

512GB model: $1,889.99 CAD

Samsung says the new Galaxy Book3 Series in colour graphite “uses a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel – ensuring an enhanced user experience while preserving its light, sleek and flat design.”

Check out the Galaxy Book3 Series Canadian pricing and availability below:

Galaxy Book3 Ultra (16-inch)

Pre-order date : February 14, 2023

: February 14, 2023 Launch date : February 22, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners

: February 22, 2023, at Samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners Pricing: 16GB | 1TB Model: $3,269 CAD

16GB | 512GB Model: $2,999 CAD

Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 (16-inch)

Pre-order date : February 1, 2023

: February 1, 2023 Launch date : February 17, 2023

: February 17, 2023 16GB | 1TB Model: $2,499 CAD

16GB | 512GB Model: $2,199 CAD

Galaxy Book3 360 (13.3-inch)