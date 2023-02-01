Samsung’s New Galaxy Book3 Series Laptops Revealed at Unpacked Event

Samsung’s annual Galaxy Unpacked event was held today, showcasing a new lineup of devices. Of course, while the company’s new Galaxy S23 series of smartphones were revealed, Samsung took time to reveal the new Galaxy Book3 laptops. This year sees the launch of a lineup of fresh premium PCs from Samsung.

Samsung is launching four new models all falling under the Galaxy Book 3 series. This includes a 14-inch and 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro, a 16-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360, and 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Ultra. All four models are powered by the latest 13th-Gen Intel processors. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is being positioned as a “premium PC experience” for creators. To achieve this, Samsung is powering the laptop with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics card and Core i7 or Core i9 chipset.

The Galaxy Book3 series is delivering a dynamic AMOLED 2X display across all models. It’s said that the screens provide a smooth experience with up to 120Hz. Compared to the Galaxy Book2, the new laptops provide 3K 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Galaxy Book 2, on the other hand, only provides FHD 1920 x 1080 and a 16:9 screen ratio. This upgrade provides an estimated 11 percent increase in on-screen information. Max HDR brightness comes in at 500 nits with .0005nit true black for contrast.

For video conferencing, the Galaxy Book3 lineup features a 1080p FHD webcam, and a “studio-quality” dual mic with ANC. For speakers, users will find two Max 2W tweeters and two Max 5W woofers. Galaxy Book3 also has Dolby Atmos support. Studio Mode utilizes an Auto Framing feature to keep the subject in view of the webcam during a video call. Samsung is also integrating light correction and eye contact correction features in as well.

The lineup of new Galaxy Book3 devices is made to be ultra-thin and portable. Samsung confirms that the 14-inch Book3 Pro comes in at 11.3mm and weighs 1.17kg. The 16-inch Book3 Pro measures in at 12.5mm and has a weight of 1.56kg. The Book3 Ultra is 16.5mm and is 1.79kg in weight. Finally, the Book3 Pro 360 is 12.8mm and 1.66kg. Though, the 5G-specific model is slightly heavier at 1.71kg. Samsung is also making eco-conscious choices in the design, adopting sustainable materials and prioritizing lower power consumption. Certain parts of these devices are made from recycled ocean plastics and fishing nets.

To charge the Galaxy Book3 series, Samsung confirms that the devices feature its universal USB-C charging. Looking at the ports, the new series features a microSD card slot, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports. Thankfully, this year’s models don’t require an external hub for HDMI and USB-A access. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support is featured. Though, an ethernet port is still omitted from the port offerings.

Along with the new laptops, Samsung is once again leaning on its Connected Experience feature. This all starts from the Multi Control support, which enables users to control their Galaxy smartphone and tablet from the Galaxy Book Ultra and Pro series. Using the keyboard and trackpad, users can drag and drop files and copy text or images across the various operating systems. This Connected Experience also integrated the second screen support, where Extention Mode enables users to drag and rearrange screens across devices. Duplicate Mode supports the ability to mirror devices from one to the other.

To elevate that connected experience, Samsung is introducing Instant Hotspot for Galaxy Ultra and Pro series. This automatically connects the Galaxy Book to your Galaxy smartphone effortlessly without turning on the mobile hotspot. On top of the traditional hotspot support, this feature incorporates the ability to bring up recent websites, which was recently added. That way Galaxy users can always pick up where they left off. This also extends to the Expert RAW app. Photos taken in RAW on a Galaxy phone are synced with Galaxy Book via Wi-Fi direct for a seamless experience.

The Galaxy Book3 and The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will come in Graphite and Beige colour options. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is only available in the former variation. Canadian pricing and availability are yet to be determined.