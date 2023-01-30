SaskTel 5G Expands to Lumsden, Warmley, and More

SaskTel has announced the expansion of its 5G network to a number of rural communities, including the Town of Lumsden.

With its hyper-fast data speeds, SaskTel’s 5G network is bringing a new level of wireless connectivity to residents and businesses across Saskatchewan.

“Saskatchewan people will continue to benefit from some of the best communications technologies and solutions available in the world today,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

“As Saskatchewan’s leading communications provider, we understand how important connectivity has become in the modern world and remain as committed as ever to ensuring our customers have access to the digital tools and technologies they need to connect to what matters most to them,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO.

Powered by Samsung, SaskTel’s 5G network can reach speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second. Once fully deployed, the network will offer incredible capacity and ultra-low latency.

SaskTel 5G will also support more data-driven smart solutions for agriculture and other industries that will help to drive economic development.

Below is the full list of SaskTel 5G rural expansion locations for January 2023:

Bethune

Denholm

Glaslyn

Highway 80 (Northeast of Esterhazy)

Highway 22 (East of Esterhazy)

Hodgeville

Kipabiskau Regional Park

Leader

Lumsden

Montmartre

Warmley

The continued expansion of its 5G networks is a part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest more than $1.5 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years.