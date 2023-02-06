SaskTel Announces infiNET Expansion in Southern Saskatchewan

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

SaskTel is partnering with South Saskatchewan Ready (SSR) to bring the infiNET service to four communities in Southern Saskatchewan.

Sasktel

The partnership will expand the SaskTel infiNET service, Saskatchewan’s largest fibre broadband network, to the following communities:

  • Bengough
  • Coronach
  • Rockglen
  • Willow Bunch

The project is being facilitated through SaskTel’s Community Participation Program, which has been utilized by over 30 communities across the province.

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates SaskTel’s commitment to bring more advanced and reliable communications services to all corners of our province,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

“I applaud those involved with South Saskatchewan Ready for the work they’re doing to ensure these communities have the tools necessary to succeed in the modern economy.”

“We’re pleased to partner with South Saskatchewan Ready to bring our infiNET network to these communities,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO.

“This expansion will allow us to connect these communities to fibre in a shorter timeframe than would otherwise be possible.”

Powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network, infiNET service delivers internet speeds reaching close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps).

