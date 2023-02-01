SaskTel, Stafford Communications Announce New Broadband Partnership

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

SaskTel and Stafford Communications are partnering to bring more advanced broadband solutions and faster internet to rural parts of Saskatchewan.

Sask

Part of the Rural Broadband Partnership Program (RBPP), Stafford Communications plans to expand its network and begin delivering internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps under this collaboration to:

  • Crystal Springs
  • Jumping Lake
  • Struthers Lake
  • Tarnopol
  • Waitville
  • Yellow Creek

“SaskTel’s joint venture with Stafford Communications is another positive step towards bridging the digital divide in in our province,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

“The Rural Broadband Partnership Program not only supports local businesses to help build a stronger economy, but it also ensures that more Saskatchewan residents have access to the level of connectivity required to succeed and thrive in today’s world.”

“We are excited to partner with Stafford Communications as we work to support a more connected Saskatchewan,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO.

Stafford Communications currently provides fixed-wireless broadband service to approximately 1,400 customers in rural parts of east-central Saskatchewan.

To date, the RBPP has been utilized by a number of ISPs to deliver faster internet speeds and improved connectivity to over a dozen rural areas across Saskatchewan.

Other articles in the category: News

Google Testing ChatGPT-Like ‘Apprentice Bard’ Chatbot

Citing unnamed sources and internal documents, CNBC is reporting that Google is testing new AI-powered chat products to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google is said to be testing a ChatGPT-like chatbot called 'Apprentice Bard,’ which uses the company's LaMDA technology. The said chatbot is being tested by Google employees, who ask the bot questions and receive...
Usman Qureshi
3 mins ago

Microsoft Bing to Soon Incorporate Enhanced ChatGPT

According to a report by Semafor, Microsoft's Bing search engine will incorporate a faster, richer version of ChatGPT called 'GPT-4' into its product in the coming weeks. Citing people familiar with the matter, the source says the latest update of ChatGPT software responds much faster than the current version. The sources also say that GPT-4 offers replies...
Usman Qureshi
28 mins ago

Notability App Gets Pencil Feature

Popular note-taking app Notability has just introduced a new Pencil feature, bringing the most paper-like sketching experience to digital notetakers. This marks the app’s first time releasing a tool that enables users to style their ink strokes, add texture, and change colours after writing without any pixelation. The Pencil tool makes drawing in Notability feel just...
Usman Qureshi
46 mins ago