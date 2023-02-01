SaskTel, Stafford Communications Announce New Broadband Partnership

SaskTel and Stafford Communications are partnering to bring more advanced broadband solutions and faster internet to rural parts of Saskatchewan.

Part of the Rural Broadband Partnership Program (RBPP), Stafford Communications plans to expand its network and begin delivering internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps under this collaboration to:

Crystal Springs

Jumping Lake

Struthers Lake

Tarnopol

Waitville

Yellow Creek

“SaskTel’s joint venture with Stafford Communications is another positive step towards bridging the digital divide in in our province,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel.

“The Rural Broadband Partnership Program not only supports local businesses to help build a stronger economy, but it also ensures that more Saskatchewan residents have access to the level of connectivity required to succeed and thrive in today’s world.”

“We are excited to partner with Stafford Communications as we work to support a more connected Saskatchewan,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO.

Stafford Communications currently provides fixed-wireless broadband service to approximately 1,400 customers in rural parts of east-central Saskatchewan.

To date, the RBPP has been utilized by a number of ISPs to deliver faster internet speeds and improved connectivity to over a dozen rural areas across Saskatchewan.