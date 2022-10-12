SkipTheDishes Now Delivers Alcohol in Saskatchewan

SkipTheDishes, Canada’s largest food delivery network, has today announced the expansion of alcohol delivery in Saskatchewan, providing on-demand delivery directly to its customers from more than 60 alcohol vendors.

Skip has been delivering alcohol across Canada since 2017, from both alcohol vendors and from restaurant partners as part of a meal order. Across the country, Skip has over 1,000 alcohol partners and over 4,000 restaurants that offer alcohol as an option for customers.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion of alcohol delivery across Canada with the launch in Saskatchewan,” said SkipTheDishes SVP, Steve Puchala.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the category since we began offering this service to our customers, and we’re proud to provide this additional revenue opportunity for our restaurant partners across the province,” Puchala aded.

Couriers in Saskatchewan who will be delivering alcohol must be Serve It Right Certified, and will be required to confirm that a customer’s ID matches the name on their Skip profile and that they are of legal drinking age.

Couriers will strictly follow SLGA’s guidelines pertaining to the sale and provision of alcohol products. If a delivery recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated, or attempts to purchase for a minor or impaired individual, the delivery will be canceled.

At launch, customers can order alcohol between 4pm and 11pm CT.