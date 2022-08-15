Snapchat Adds Customizable App Icons and More for Snapchat+ Subscribers

Snapchat has announced four new features rolling out next week for Snapchat+ subscribers, including customizable app icons.

The Snapchat+ subscription is a $3.99 USD/month service that gives Snapchat users access to exclusive, pre-release, and experimental features. According to Snapchat, more than one million users have subscribed to the service since it debuted in June.

Next week, Snapchat will release four new exclusive features for Snapchat+ subscribers:

Priority Story Replies: Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars.

Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars. Post View Emoji: Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign-off your Snaps.

Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign-off your Snaps. New Bitmoji Backgrounds: Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise.

Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. New App Icons: Change up your homescreen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

The Snapchat+ subscription now packs 11 exclusive features, the upcoming four included. Last month, the popular social media app also launched a web version for Snapchat+ subscribers.

“We’ll continue frequent feature drops, so there’s always something new for Snapchat+,” a Snapchat spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in an email.

Snapchat+ is currently only available in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

Users can subscribe to Snapchat+ by visiting their profile inside the app. Snapchat last week added a new in-app parental controls tool called ‘Family Center.’