Snapchat Launches New Parental Features in Canada

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Snapchat is launching a new in-app parental tool called ‘Family Center,’ to help parents get more insight into who their teens are friends with on the social media platform.

With Family Center, parents can find out who their kids have been communicating with, without revealing any of the substance of those conversations.

“Our new Family Center gives parents a window into their teen’s online life and who they are messaging,” says Jacqueline Beauchere, Snap’s Global Head of Platform Safety.

On Family Center, parents can also easily and confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning directly to our Trust and Safety teams.

To help develop Family Center, Snap worked with families to understand the needs of both parents and teens, knowing that everyone’s approach to parenting and privacy is different.

Learn more about how to get started with Family Center by watching this explainer video:

Family Center will roll out on August 9th in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The feature will roll out in additional markets globally early this fall.

