Snapchat Launches New Parental Features in Canada

Spotify is launching a new Home experience that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts & Shows, making it easier for listeners to scroll through the type of content they’re looking for. The updated Spotify home screen will make the experience more personalized while allowing users to dig even deeper into their recommendations. In the...
Wise, formerly Transferwise, has just introduced its new INTERAC e-Transfer Request Money feature giving Canadians a new, more convenient way to move money into their Wise accounts. Wise customers can now securely move Canadian Dollars between Wise and other financial institutions in Canada using their email address or mobile number with money typically available within 30...
Google's Android group has launched a new website to advocate for Apple to adopt the RCS text messaging standard in iMessage, which would significantly improve texting across devices (via CNET). The campaign focuses on Apple's "green bubble" experience when messages are delivered over the SMS and MMS standards, such as the lack of typing indicators, and...