Sonos to Support Spatial Audio for Apple Music This Month

Earlier today, Sonos unveiled their new Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, launching pre-orders ahead of their debut on March 28, 2023.

Sonos also revealed that it would support spatial audio on Apple Music for its new Era 300 speaker when the latter debuts this month. The Era 300 supports Dolby Atmos to offer three-dimensional audio.

The company also confirmed the Arc and Beam (Gen 2) sound bars which support Dolby Atmos will also get spatial audio with Apple Music.

iPhone in Canada recently attended a Sonos event in New York City earlier this month that demonstrated the new capabilities of the Era 100 and Era 300 speakers, which have been designed to leverage acoustics and bold audio.

“It’s a thrilling time in music as spatial audio – and the artist creativity that comes with it – continues to grow,” said Giles Martin, Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and composer and VP of Sound Experience at Sonos, to Steve Vegvari on behalf of iPhone in Canada.

“Sonos continues to put its listeners at the forefront of sound innovation, ensuring they have access through Apple Music to transformative experiences like spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, so they can feel more from the content they love,” added Martin.

Sonos currently supports Dolby Atmos via Amazon Music Unlimited but soon spatial audio support will be available through Apple Music on March 28.

You can click here to pre-order the new Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 speakers ahead of the March 28 launch.