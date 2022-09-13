Sonos Unveils Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer, Pre-Order in Canada Today

Sonos has announced its new Sub Mini wireless subwoofer, which it says is geared towards smaller-sized rooms and comes at a price that’s less than its regular Sub.

The new Sub Mini has dual 6-inch force-cancelling woofers that offer deep bass without buzz, rattle or distortion, aimed at levelling up your music, home theatre and more. Sonos says advanced processing allows full-tuned frequencies from Sub Mini that are normally expected from a larger subwoofer.

Sub Mini, according to Sonos, is best paired with a Beam or Ray sound bar to step up your home theatre, or One, One SL, or a SYMFONISK speaker for more depth and clarity for music experiences.

The new Sub Mini supports the company’s Trueplay tuning technology (iOS device required) and also the center tunnel design allows air to move, maximizing bass, while also adding a unique design that pays homage to the original Sonos Sub. Trueplay allows you to put the Sub Mini anywhere and you can then tune the speaker’s location for your room.

Sub Mini uses a dedicated 5 GHz Wi-Fi connection to ensure high-speed audio transmission and syncing of high-quality sound with your Sonos sound bar and TV. This avoids using your home’s crowded wireless network to ensure low latency and low audio dropouts.

Volume is automatically adjusted along with your paired speaker or sound bar, but you can also use the Sonos app to customize the EQ.

The new compact size and cylindrical design of Sub Mini will blend into any home environment, available in black or white. Sub Mini is 305mm high (12.5 inches) and 230mm in diameter (9.1 inches), while weighing in at 6.35 kg (14 lbs).

Sonos told iPhone in Canada in a press briefing only one Sub Mini can be paired with any speaker, unlike the larger Sub, which can have two paired to an Arc sound bar.

Sub Mini has an easy and secure setup, allowing customers to tap their smartphone to pair with NFC. There’s also a built-in ethernet 10/100 port to have it hardwired into your home.

As for Sub Mini pricing in Canada, it will be $549 CAD, while in the U.S. it will be $429. Sub Mini can be pre-ordered today and will launch globally on October 6, 2022. Sonos told us there should not be any issues with shortages of Sub Mini.

Sub Mini will also launch on this date in Mexico, Colombia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. China and India to follow.

Click here to pre-order the Sonos Sub Mini in Canada—it launches on October 6, 2022. We’ll have more to share on Sub Mini soon, stay tuned.