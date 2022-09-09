Splatoon 3 Releases for Nintendo Switch Systems

The highly-anticipated Splatoon 3 game is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems.

Splatoon 3 is a new sequel for both raw recruits and long-time players, and introduces new features and modes that have never been seen in a Splatoon game before while resurfacing fan-favourite modes that have been reinvented in distinct ways:

Ink With the Best of ’Em: Use your weapons to splash vivid ink all over the place. Coat your opponents to take them (temporarily) out and change into Swim Form to dive into your own ink colour and zoom where you please.

Splatoon 3 is available now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers for a suggested retail price of CAD $79.99.

Plus, Squid Surge in style with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition at a suggested retail price of $99.99 and Splatoon 3 themed Nintendo Switch Carrying Case at a suggested retail price of CAD $32.99 – both products are available now.

Available Splatoon products, including My Nintendo Store exclusives, can be found at https://www.nintendo.com/en-ca/store/characters/splatoon/.