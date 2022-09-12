‘Splatoon 3’ Sells 3.45 Million Copies, Breaks Switch Launch Records in First Three Days

Splatoon 3 has become the biggest game launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan across both physical and digital channels, moving 3.45 million copies during its first three days on sale — reports Video Games Chronicle.

What’s more, the third-person shooter could become Japan’s best game launch ever, on any platform.

Nintendo released Splatoon 3 on Friday for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems.

Splatoon 3 has already sold 600,000 more units than Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the previous record holder for the best-selling Nintendo Switch launch, did in its first week of availability.

Nintendo’s Splatoon series has been pretty popular in Japan. The previous installment in the franchise, Splatoon 2, was the fifth best-selling Switch game in Japan overall, as of March 2022, with 4.03 million copies sold.

Splatoon 2‘s success made Splatoon 3 a pretty safe sequel for Nintendo, but its success has been nothing short of explosive. The latest installment will likely overtake its predecessor in a matter of weeks.

To commemorate the release of Splatoon 3, Nintendo also announced a Special Edition Nintendo Switch – OLED model earlier this year themed after the game. Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 edition Switch went on sale on August 26.