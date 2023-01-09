Steam Hits New Record with 10 Million Players In-Game at the Same Time

Steam surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game users for the first time ever over the weekend, setting a new record for platform activity (via The Verge).

At the same time, the popular gaming platform broke an additional record for concurrent online users — twice.

According to SteamDB, an independent tracker and database, Steam racked up 10,082,055 active in-game players and 32,186,301 concurrent online users on Saturday, January 7th.

Steam’s big weekend didn’t stop there, either. Less than 24 hours after SteamDB’s announcement of the new usage records, the platform hit a new peak of 33,078,963 concurrent online users.

Steam’s record weekend was championed by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — a competitive shooter that’s over 12 years old at this point, which managed to rack up more than 1 million concurrent users. Dota 2, another fan-favourite, trailed behind CS:GO in second place.

In third place, however, was a new face. Goose Goose Duck, a free-to-play multiplayer social deduction game reminiscnet of Among Us, brought in the third-highest concurrent players on Steam this weekend. The title peaked at 640,324 concurrent players.

Valve, which owns Steam, recently launched “Steam Replay 2022” — a recap of players’ most-played titles, time spent playing, and more stats from last year.

Steam users can now even play games in their cars, with Tesla rolling out its Steam Beta to Model S and Model X vehicles in its recent holiday software update.

