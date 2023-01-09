Steam Hits New Record with 10 Million Players In-Game at the Same Time

Steam surpassed 10 million concurrent in-game users for the first time ever over the weekend, setting a new record for platform activity (via The Verge).

At the same time, the popular gaming platform broke an additional record for concurrent online users — twice.

According to SteamDB, an independent tracker and database, Steam racked up 10,082,055 active in-game players and 32,186,301 concurrent online users on Saturday, January 7th.

Steam has reached 10 million concurrent in-game players for the first time, as well as 32 million concurrently online users today.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/rbRabSCLye — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 7, 2023

Steam’s big weekend didn’t stop there, either. Less than 24 hours after SteamDB’s announcement of the new usage records, the platform hit a new peak of 33,078,963 concurrent online users.

Steam’s record weekend was championed by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — a competitive shooter that’s over 12 years old at this point, which managed to rack up more than 1 million concurrent users. Dota 2, another fan-favourite, trailed behind CS:GO in second place.

In third place, however, was a new face. Goose Goose Duck, a free-to-play multiplayer social deduction game reminiscnet of Among Us, brought in the third-highest concurrent players on Steam this weekend. The title peaked at 640,324 concurrent players.

Valve, which owns Steam, recently launched “Steam Replay 2022” — a recap of players’ most-played titles, time spent playing, and more stats from last year.

Steam users can now even play games in their cars, with Tesla rolling out its Steam Beta to Model S and Model X vehicles in its recent holiday software update.