Apple Music Launches for Tesla Vehicles with Holiday Software Update

Last month, it was reported that Apple Music will soon be coming to Tesla vehicles and now, it has finally arrived with the holiday software update.

As confirmed by James Locke on Twitter, Tesla’s holiday software update 2022.44.25.1 includes support for the Apple Music streaming service.

@Tesla holiday update incoming! This is on our Canadian Model 3 SR+ in the NWT. ❤️ Thank you @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/JGeK9gFr7S — James Locke (@arctechinc) December 13, 2022

To access Apple Music in your Tesla vehicle, simply tap the Apple Music icon in the Application Launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and log in with your Apple ID.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been outspoken about Apple’s App Store and its 30% commission as being unfairly high. The introduction of Apple Music in Tesla vehicles marks a new partnership between Apple and Tesla.

Tesla’s holiday software update 2022 also includes the following new features:

Monitor and control your garage door remotely using your vehicle’s touchscreen. To set up, tap Controls > Locks > my Connected Garage > Link Account, and follow the instructions. Auto Turn Signals: Turn signals can automatically deactivate upon completing a lane change, fork, or merge. Tap Controls > Lights > Auto Turn Signals.

Let us know which of these new Tesla features and improvements you like the most in the comments section below.