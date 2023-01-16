Do You Also Think the iPhone’s Keyboard is Terrible?

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In an article over at Tom’s Guide, editor Jordan Palmer shares his thoughts on how the iPhone’s keyboard is terribly slow and “horribly inaccurate,” even with iOS 16 on an iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple keybaord

“The sluggishness is one of the first things I notice when I start typing,” says Palmer, who switched to an iPhone in 2020 after over a decade on Android.

The slight delay from when you touch the key to when it registers on the screen appears to be present since before the iPhone 8.

“I despise how slow the suggestions appear. And yet, they simultaneously change at a rate I can’t comprehend,” he writes.

“I’ll go to tap a suggestion without touching another key and it’ll change, inputting the wrong word,” Palmer adds, while highlighting how this is a non-issue on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Typing on iOS is one of the things I most dislike about using my iPhone, whereas Android has a much smoother experience.

In addition to the sluggishness, my distaste for the iOS keyboard continues with the auto-suggest engine. Hands down, it’s the worst thing about this part of an iPhone.

For example, I’ll type “I-v-e” to get “I’ve” to appear without going into the symbols menu for the apostrophe… Plurals are also sometimes a problem, too.

And its refusal to understand misspellings or typos is laughably bad, especially when Gboard (on both Android and iOS) does so much better.

If Apple can’t address the issue in iOS 17, it should at least allow third-party keyboards to act as full replacements.

Let us know what you guys think in the comments section below.

Other articles in the category: News

Microsoft to Face EU Trust Warning Over $69 Billion Activision Deal

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters is reporting that the European Commission is readying a charge sheet against Microsoft's $69 billion bid to acquire Activision Blizzard. A couple of weeks back, Chile’s regulatory body Fiscalia Nacional Economica (FNE) approved the deal saying it is not a risk of antitrust. But now, Microsoft is expected to...
Usman Qureshi
3 mins ago

Philadelphia Flyers Coach Stands by iPad Ban on Players

John Tortorella, the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, says he is standing by his ban on players looking at iPad replays on the team's bench, reports TSN. Tortorella banned the iPads after the team posted a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres one week ago, and during a stretch which has seen the team...
Usman Qureshi
23 mins ago

Apple Cuts Back on Orders in Potential Blow to Chinese Suppliers

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Apple has cut back on orders citing weakening demand in a potential blow to its Chinese suppliers. Honda Precision, aka Foxconn, has recently finalized plans to relocate some of its Apple iPad and MacBook production to Vietnam. The world’s largest contract assembler plans to roll the...
Usman Qureshi
40 mins ago