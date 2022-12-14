iOS 16.3 Beta 1 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has just released new software betas for developers, including iOS 16.3 beta 1 and more.

The beta builds come just a day after the tech giant started rolling out iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to the public. Check out what’s for download right now below:

iOS 16.3 beta (20D5024e)

iPadOS 16.3 beta (20D5024e)

macOS 13.2 beta (22D5027d)

watchOS 9.3 beta (20S5626e)

tvOS 16.3 beta (20K5626c)

No word on what’s new in these betas just yet, but stay tuned for updates. Equivalent versions for public beta testers should be out shortly, possibly by tomorrow.