TikTok Now Lets You Refresh ‘For You’ Feed

TikTok has rolled out a new feature today that allows users to refresh their ‘For You’ feed if their recommendations no longer feel relevant.

For You feeds let people discover content, creators, communities, and products based on interests and topics relevant to them.

However, when TikTok’s recommendations don’t provide enough topical variety, users can simply refresh their For You feed recommendations.

Once enabled, the feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok.

Users can choose to automatically filter out videos that use specific hashtags or phrases from their For You feeds, and say “not interested” to skip future videos from a particular creator

“Our recommendation system will then begin to surface more content based on new interactions,” notes the company.

Moreover, enabling refresh won’t override any settings you’ve already chosen to enable or impact accounts you’ve followed.

TikTok has also revealed it is taking multiple approaches to help safeguard its platform, such as:

Removing content we find that breaks our rules, such as content that promotes self-harm or disordered eating

Making content that’s not appropriate for a broad audience ineligible for recommendation into For You feeds

Minimizing recommendations of topics that could have a negative impact if viewed repeatedly

Filtering out content with complex or mature themes from teen accounts, powered by our Content Levels system.

The company is also carefully applying limits to some content that doesn’t violate its policies but may impact the viewing experience. You can learn more about TikTok’s policies here.