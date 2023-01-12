TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Hits iOS, Android as Netflix Exclusive

Netflix subscribers can now kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in the 80s-inspired beat ’em up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on their iOS and Android devices.
Battle as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to foil Krang and Shredder’s latest twisted plan. Brawl across a righteous range of classic TMNT locations in this beautifully rendered retro beat ’em up.
Smash your way through more than a dozen different levels and use your dangerous ninja combos to defeat classic enemies like Baxter Stockman or the Triceraton.
Features:
- Play with iconic TMNT characters or pick April, Master Splinter, or Casey Jones as playable characters for the first time
- Enjoy old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh fighting mechanics
- Discover a fresh adventure with a totally awesome new story mode
- Time-travel back to the ’80s with this nostalgic design, including retro full-color pixel art graphics
- Listen to a rad soundtrack made by Tee Lopes
- This game is Bluetooth controller-supported
You can grab the game using the following App Store link.
Download TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge for iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad [Direct Link]
