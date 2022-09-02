Tom Hanks’ Game Hits Apple Arcade

Created by award-winning actor, producer, and director Tom Hanks in partnership with Apple, Hanx101 Trivia is the first trivia game released exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Hanx101 Trivia is a fun and unique approach to trivia games. Topics cover a wide range of categories from entertainment to history to the arts to geography, all presented with stylized visuals.

Tom lends his voice to the game to offer periodic words of encouragement to players but does not narrate the full experience.

The game offers multiple ways to test your trivia skills including 1v1, 2v2, Daily Challenges, and the primary mode Hanx101.

Hanx101 challenges players to complete 101 trivia questions as they journey through an in-game map, earning additional points for streaks of correct answers.

🙋‍♀️ New Release 🙋‍♂️ Sharpen up your trivia skills with @TomHanks by your side in Hanx101 Trivia! Test your knowledge and challenge others on a wide range of topics. Play it today: https://t.co/D59slDSQh8 pic.twitter.com/pod80pSkpl — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) September 2, 2022

The trivia is presented in fun and creative ways from traditional questions to unique and themed formats such as ‘True or False’, ‘I Spy’, ‘Word Jam’ and more. At launch, players will progress through 17 categories and 11 chapters, and earn rewards to unlock new topics, cards, new modes, and collectible stamps.

The main features of Hanx101 include:

Hanx101 Mode – Take a journey to answer 101 questions, each having a selection of three answers to choose from before time’s up. Players will receive a score, including bonus points for correct answer streaks, along with trophies for completing each node on the map, and work toward a final score upon reaching the end.

– Take a journey to answer 101 questions, each having a selection of three answers to choose from before time’s up. Players will receive a score, including bonus points for correct answer streaks, along with trophies for completing each node on the map, and work toward a final score upon reaching the end. Hanx Daily Trivia – Available for play once each day, players have 60 seconds to answer as many questions correctly as they can. The more correct answers the more stars are earned, with additional prizes awarded for each consecutive day played.

– Available for play once each day, players have 60 seconds to answer as many questions correctly as they can. The more correct answers the more stars are earned, with additional prizes awarded for each consecutive day played. 1v1 – Matches a player against another online player or an AI opponent. Opponents will compete to answer a series of trivia questions, earning scores for correct answers and answering first. After three rounds, the player with the highest score will be awarded the victory and earn rewards.

– Matches a player against another online player or an AI opponent. Opponents will compete to answer a series of trivia questions, earning scores for correct answers and answering first. After three rounds, the player with the highest score will be awarded the victory and earn rewards. 2v2 – Join with a partner to take on another duo in a game of ‘Quick Play’ or ‘Play with a Friend.’ Teams will compete in several rounds of trivia and can choose wild cards to use against their opponents between rounds. Partners can see each others’ pick, in case they need help. Once all the rounds conclude, the teams’ accumulated scores will be compared against each other to determine the trivia masters!

– Join with a partner to take on another duo in a game of ‘Quick Play’ or ‘Play with a Friend.’ Teams will compete in several rounds of trivia and can choose wild cards to use against their opponents between rounds. Partners can see each others’ pick, in case they need help. Once all the rounds conclude, the teams’ accumulated scores will be compared against each other to determine the trivia masters! With more than 15 in-game achievements and multiple trophies to unlock, aim to take the top place in the global leaderboards to prove your trivia expertise.

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the game is available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a low monthly subscription of $5.99 with a one-month free trial