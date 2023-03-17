Twitter Begins Rolling Out Bookmark Count Via Tweet Details

Steve Vegvari
10 seconds ago

Twitter is starting to roll out its new bookmark count on iOS as part of a new metric within a tweet’s details. This new counter will sit alongside a tweet’s likes, retweets, and quote retweet numbers.

We’ve known that Twitter has been planning to show the public how many times a tweet has been bookmarked. Back in January, Twitter CEO Elon Musk stated that the bookmark button would be added to tweet details sometime within the month. However, the roadmap seemingly got pushed. In February, credible tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong tweeted that the bookmark count was still being worked on. Now, Twitter Support announces that it’s ready to go.

“Starting today on iOS, you’ll now see the total number of times a Tweet has been bookmarked on Tweet details,” the Twitter Support account states. Bookmarks, for the uninitiated, allow users to “save” a certain tweet. Bookmarking a tweet will add it to a segmented tab for the user that can then be seen later down the line. Twitter Support also states, “Don’t worry, though– your Bookmarks are still private. We’ll never display which accounts have added a Tweet to their Bookmarks.”

Adding Bookmarks to the already cumbersome tweet details bar is another Musk-era addition. Not long after the new CEO stepped in, Twitter added the views counter. Views were an analytic already accessible to the publisher. However, Musk decided to make views more readily public. The same pattern appears to be happening here. Musk previously claimed that bookmarks were the “de facto silent like.” With that framing in mind, it makes sense why Musk would prioritize this metric to be more public.

This addition likely doesn’t change much for those actively tweeting on the platform. Perhaps some will like another stat to boast as part of an internet popularity contest. However, most will likely see it as another number cluttering up the Twitter UI.

As of the time of writing, I still don’t have the bookmark count. It appears as though it may be a slow rollout for iOS users to see the new feature. There’s no word on when the bookmark count may come to Android or the web.

Other articles in the category: News

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Canadian Pricing Now Available

Hyundai Canada announced pricing for its newest IONIQ 6 electric sedan on Thursday, with the EV set to make its way to dealerships this spring. All IONIQ 6 trims in Canada will include a Long Range 77.4 kWh battery, with rear motor RWD or all-wheel drive with dual motors. 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Canadian pricing...
Gary Ng
13 hours ago