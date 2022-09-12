Twitter Blue Subscribers in Canada Get New Twitter Spaces Tab on iOS

Twitter Canada’s Head of Communications Cam Gordon has announced on Twitter that Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS, will be getting the brand new Twitter Spaces tab starting today.

For those who don’t know, a Twitter Blue subscription offers a bunch of extra features to its subscribers and currently costs $6.49/month in Canada.

A couple of weeks back, Twitter started internally testing one of its most anticipated features of all time: an edit button. Once the feature goes live, Twitter Blue users will be able to edit tweets up to a maximum of five times within 30 minutes of posting them.

Starting today, Twitter Blue subscribers will also begin seeing the brand new Twitter Spaces tab. The tab will, however, only be visible to iOS users, with support for Android coming soon as well.

The redesigned Twitter Spaces tab includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces.

🆕 – @TwitterBlue subscribers on iOS (including those in 🇨🇦) will be getting our brand new @TwitterSpaces tab starting today https://t.co/D9Q5Mc1v0k — Cam Gordon (@cam_gordon) September 12, 2022

To learn more about all the new and early features available to Twitter Blue subscribers, visit this link.