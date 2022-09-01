Twitter Testing Edit Button with Blue Subscribers in Canada and More

Twitter says they are now testing the ability to edit tweets by an internal team, before the feature will then expand its test to Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S.

According to a Twitter Canada spokesperson, Canadian Twitter Blue subscribers may see the new Edit Tweet feature as soon as late September 2022.

The Edit Tweet feature lets you modify a tweet after you’ve published it, to fix a typo for example. You’ll have 30 minutes to edit your tweet and edited tweets will an icon to say it was “last edited” plus a date and time. You’ll also be able to see tweet history of the edits as well.

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

“For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” explained the company in a blog post.

“We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that,” concluded Twitter.

Back in April, Twitter admitted it was testing an edit feature since 2021, after the subject was brought up by Elon Musk, who had acquired a 9.2% stake in the company at the time. Musk and Twitter are heading to court in October, after the Tesla CEO declared he no longer wants to buy the social network, alleging bot numbers aren’t being accurately represented in the contract.